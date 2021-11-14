John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNZS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

MNZS stock opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £274.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

