Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,697.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,961.82.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55). In the last three months, insiders bought 39 shares of company stock valued at $108,519.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

