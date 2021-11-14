Joseph Jr. Parisi Sells 25,200 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Jr. Parisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

