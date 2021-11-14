JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Unity Bancorp worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $284.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

