JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NI were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 688,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.