JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 115,659 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of SeaChange International worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAC opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

