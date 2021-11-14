JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WILYY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

