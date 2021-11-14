JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 117,442 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 117,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 million, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.