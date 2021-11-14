JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,332 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 30.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

