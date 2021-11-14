JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $907.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85) and last traded at GBX 887 ($11.59), with a volume of 1681216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.35).

Several research firms recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 776.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 696.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

