K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
