K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

