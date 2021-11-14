K92 Mining (KNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.12. 325,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.79.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.