Karen Seaberg Sells 4,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.