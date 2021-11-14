Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 777,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,877,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

