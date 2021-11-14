Kattana Reaches Market Cap of $12.05 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00010042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $197,388.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00096828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.28 or 1.00239453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.54 or 0.07088176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,774 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

