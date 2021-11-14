Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

