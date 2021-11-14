Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KELTF. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KELTF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

