Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

TSE KEL opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

