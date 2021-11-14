KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KemPharm stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.