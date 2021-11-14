KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

MRVI stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

