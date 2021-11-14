KeyCorp Comments on ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,663,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

