KeyCorp Increases Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $31.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $23,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $19,567,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $18,172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $17,467,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

