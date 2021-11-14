Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $84,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.34 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.