Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 577,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimball International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kimball International by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 437,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.31 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.