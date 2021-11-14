Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS traded up C$3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$211.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.32. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$211.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52,822.50.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Insiders sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 in the last quarter.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.