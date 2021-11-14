Kineko Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Kineko has a market cap of $8.98 million and $1.24 million worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00096805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.58 or 1.00412773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.51 or 0.07069849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

