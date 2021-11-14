Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

