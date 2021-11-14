Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $165.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.25 million and the lowest is $164.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $139.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $609.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.06 million to $623.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

KNSL stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,080. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

