Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.87 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002375 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $114.73 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00072074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,737.23 or 1.00260820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.80 or 0.07092895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,720,977,808 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,460,846 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.