Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.87 ($15.14).

Shares of KCO opened at €10.81 ($12.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.31. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

