Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 4,636,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,928,387. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

