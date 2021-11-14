L Wilbert Platzer Sells 673 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KWR stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.