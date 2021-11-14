Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

