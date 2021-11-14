Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

