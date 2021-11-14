Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.99. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

