Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.63 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

