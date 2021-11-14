Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

