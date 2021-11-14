Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Legacy Housing stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

