LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

