Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

