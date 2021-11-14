Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $222,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:PHG opened at $47.62 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.