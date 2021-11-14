Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $222,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.62 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.