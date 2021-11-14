Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.