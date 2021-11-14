Linda Johnson Rice Sells 1,817 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,328,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,720,000 after buying an additional 298,992 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,703,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 202,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

