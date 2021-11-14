Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $337.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

