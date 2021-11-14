Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

