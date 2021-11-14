Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

LTHM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. 1,538,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Livent has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

