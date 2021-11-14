Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet raised Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Livent has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

