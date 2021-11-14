LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.59

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 37743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

