Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.41. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lordstown Motors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

