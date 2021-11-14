L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.51

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.51 and last traded at $96.21, with a volume of 35315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

